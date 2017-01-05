"We will work closely with Gov. Jerry Brown and the California Legislature to make sure we preserve and continue the progress we have made since the California Solar Initiative passed." - Ed Murray

Ed Murray, CEO and president of Aztec Solar, has been named president of the California Solar Energy Industry Association (CALSEIA) and plans to put forth an agenda that advances the solar industry and continues the fight against climate change.

"We will work closely with Gov. Jerry Brown and the California Legislature to make sure we preserve and continue the progress we have made since the California Solar Initiative passed," said Murray, who has been a part of CALSEIA since 1982, most recently serving as the treasurer.

CALSEIA promotes the growth of the solar industry and expanded use of all solar technologies throughout California. The organization accomplishes this through policy development, advocacy, education, networking and business services. In recent years, CALSEIA worked with the national, Washington, D.C.-based, Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) on campaigns such as extending the federal Solar Investment Tax Credit.

Past President of CALSEIA Les Nelson knows the organization, its members and the solar industry will continue to be well-represented under Murray's leadership.

“Having served five terms as president of CALSEIA, and after working closely with Ed on all manner of solar-related topics, projects and programs since the mid-1980s, I can say that he is one of the most experienced solar professionals in the U.S. and is the right person to lead CALSEIA in the uncertain times ahead,” Nelson said.

In addition to making sure California's solar initiatives and progress continue, Murray will look to increase CALSEIA's membership, partner with the solar battery storage industry and make sure solar companies across the state continue to follow ethical standards.

"We must keep a watchful eye on the ethics and capabilities of companies that are installing solar energy," said Murray, who also serves as the chair of the CALSEIA Ethics Committee. "Solar companies must conduct business and promote their products and services in a manner that assures the public health, safety and welfare through careful design, installation, operation and maintenance of solar energy systems, and that contributes to the professional advancement of the solar energy industry."

About Ed Murray

Ed Murray is the president of Aztec Solar Inc. and ELM Distribution. Murray has been involved in the solar industry since 1978. Since 1984, Murray has served as a director of CALSEIA, as its secretary, treasurer, vice president, president and chair of its Ethics Committee (1987-present). Murray also is the chair of the Solar Heating and Cooling Division for SEIA and serves on the SEIA Consumer Protection Committee, Ethics Committee and Federal Policy Committee. Murray also serves on the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners Board of Directors.

About CALSEIA

The mission of CALSEIA is to promote the growth of the solar industry and expand the use of all solar technologies throughout California. CALSEIA enacts legislation to encourage removal of barriers and policies that help provide an open and competitive market; creates and/or modifies regulations to promote safety, durability and a competitive market; creates and/or maintains incentives to build the market to a size that allows the installed cost of solar energy to compete with non-renewable energy resources; and encourages the ethical conduct of companies participating in the solar market. For more information, visit calseia.org.

About Aztec Solar

Based in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Aztec Solar is a solar energy solutions provider committed to meeting the energy needs of home and business owners by offering multiple top-quality solar products and technologies, supported by knowledgeable solar experts and award-winning customer service. Aztec Solar has been doing solar and only solar for more than 35 years in the Sacramento region. The company offers in-house solar water heating, solar pool heating and solar electric experience for all applications, from small-scale residential projects to large-scale commercial projects. Aztec Solar sees every application equally as part of the solution to a brighter future and stronger planet. For more information, visit aztecsolar.com.