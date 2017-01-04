LendingQB continues to add new clients with six new mortgage lenders signed in the third quarter of 2016, including Homefield Credit Union, Northern Bank & Trust, Trinity Oaks Mortgage, Athas Capital, and Zip Lending. The newest clients are all implementing LendingQB’s SaaS loan origination solution because of the superior technology and responsive support that the company is known for.

These companies selected LendingQB because of their simple but flexible approach to mortgage loan origination technology. LendingQB understands that lenders want a system that is capable of managing complex mortgage workflows but provides the modern, SaaS-based foundation that is necessary in today’s web-centric business environment. “The mortgage industry is starting to accelerate from a technology standpoint,” said Tim Nguyen, president of LendingQB. “Lenders today demand a true web-based LOS platform that can easily integrate third-party components. Our newest clients were looking for a technology partner, not just a software company.”

LendingQB’s Lean Lending Solution provides mortgage lenders with a holistic model for optimizing business performance. The core LendingQB LOS platform is a 100% web browser-based system that manages the entire mortgage lending process intuitively and efficiently. LendingQB leverages strong best of breed integrations with over 100 of the leading providers of mortgage products and services, including document preparation, compliance, mortgage insurance and title services. The best of breed model enables their lenders to select the vendors and services that adapt to their specific needs.

"In our endeavor to be on the forefront of utilizing technology to enhance the customer experience, LendingQB provided the best platform to accomplish this goal," said Jesse Hibbard, Founder and CEO of Zip Lending.

A key component of LendingQB’s Lean Lending Solution is helping clients fully utilize their technology through a process called Adoptimization. A combination of workflow analysis, best practices and training, Adoptimization provides lenders with structured methods to streamline their processes, ensure compliance, and continuously improve their lending practices.

“We realize that the success of a mortgage lender relies heavily on their LOS technology,” said Nguyen. “By choosing and implementing LendingQB, these six lenders are demonstrating what we expect to see from the industry now and in the future: a focus on scalable, adaptable platform technology that comes with a level of support necessary for rapid and full adoption.”

About LendingQB

LendingQB is a provider of Lean Lending solutions. The Lean Lending solution consists of a 100 percent web browser-based, end-to-end mortgage loan origination system, best of breed integrations with key industry partners and ‘adoptimization' services that result in faster cycle times and lower costs per loan. For more information, please call 888.285.3912 or visit http://www.lendingqb.com.

