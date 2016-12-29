Drug Delivery System Doubles Mesothelioma Survival Survival of animals with established mesothelioma more than doubled when animals were treated with multiple doses of PTX-eNPs...

Researchers at Harvard and Boston University recently tested a method for delivering a cancer drug into peritoneal mesothelioma cells using specially-designed nanoparticles. Surviving Mesothelioma has just published details of the new animal study. Click here to read it now.

The study involved mice with malignant peritoneal mesothelioma, a rare form of asbestos cancer that affects the lining of the abdomen.

According to the report in the journal Biomaterials, the mice received injections of expansile nanoparticles (eNPs) loaded with the drug paclitaxel (PTX). Expansile nanoparticles expand in the presence of low pH to release the drug.

“As a result, overall survival of animals with established mesothelioma more than doubled when animals were treated with multiple doses of PTX-eNPs compared to equivalent dosing with PTX or non-responsive PTX-loaded nanoparticles,” writes Rong Liu, MD, PhD, a thoracic surgeon at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

With the eNP drug delivery method, the drug not only entered mesothelioma tumors quickly, but was retained in the tissue for more than two weeks.

“This study is significant because it suggests a way to get around the kinds of side effects that so often limit the dose - and the effectiveness - of current mesothelioma treatments,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma.

Liu, R, et al, “Nanoparticle tumor localization, disruption of autophagosomal trafficking, and prolonged drug delivery improve survival in peritoneal mesothelioma”, September 2016, Biomaterials, pp. 175-186, http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S014296121630285X

