Easy Stretch by Butter-Soft Scrubs The fabric is stretchy, durable, wicks away moisture and is wearable both day and night.

Multi-channel retailer of uniforms for healthcare and hospitality industries, Uniform Advantage recently launched a new collection called Easy Stretch by Butter-Soft™ Scrubs, offered in a range of styles, colors and sizes.

Answering to a market which demands scrubs with stretch fabrication, Uniform Advantage reacted by launching this new collection. There is an array of Easy Stretch tops and pants. Tops have two stretchy styles, Henley and Raglan while Easy Stretch pants come in three styles, with petite and tall options. The collection comes in five different colors including, Navy, Black, Pewter, Royal and Jazzberry.

The Easy Stretch collection saw instant popularity with customers. The idea behind the line was to appeal to busy medical career women of all ages that are constantly on the go. The Easy Stretch fabric is silky to the touch with the ease of spandex stretch. The styling is modern with silver accents and flattering on any figure or body type. The collection is made with advanced two-way stretch fabric that is lightweight and performance driven coupled with contemporary designs.

Commenting on the launch of the new collection, VP of Merchandising and Design, Todd Lewis says, “It is our most advanced technical fabrication with great performance features. The fabric is stretchy, durable, wicks away moisture and is wearable both day and night. Not only are the performance features new and advanced, so are the styles. They are for active medical professionals and have the best quality in the market at great prices.”

Easy Stretch scrubs are sold exclusively by Uniform Advantage. The collection is now available at uniformadvantage.com and in all of the 29 Uniform Advantage retail stores across the United States.

About Uniform Advantage

Uniform Advantage has represented style, quality and, above all, customer satisfaction for more than 30 years. As the first division of UA Brands, the chain was launched with a single South Florida store in 1985. Today, the company operates 29 retail locations in key markets across the U.S.; e-commerce and print catalog divisions; plus, designs and manufactures its own proprietary healthcare apparel lines. The company’s corporate office is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a distribution center near Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at http://www.UniformAdvantage.com or by calling 800-283-8708.