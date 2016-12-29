AdamsTech Installs Additional Penta Dieboard Laser

LTF 1713 Penta Dieboard Laser by AdamsTech “We have been honored to have Kay Automotive as a partner since the early 2000’s. Now, we are proud to provide this new Penta laser and second EasyBender, and to continue our close relationship.”

AdamsTech announced today their installation of a Penta LTF-1713 dieboard laser at Kay Automotive Graphics, one of the industry leaders in creation and supply of distinctive automotive trim. Kay Automotive purchased the laser to augment their existing diemaking operations.

With over 40 years providing decals, badges, and other graphic products for the automotive industry, Kay has unique needs for steel rule diemaking. As an existing AdamsTech customer, having purchased their first EasyBender in 2002, Kay was aware of AdamsTech’s strong reputation for service.

According to Mike Adams, CEO of AdamsTech, “We have been honored to have Kay Automotive as a partner since the early 2000’s. Now, we are proud to provide this new Penta laser and second EasyBender, and to continue our close relationship.”

When evaluating dieboard laser systems, one of the major requirements that companies like Kay demand is fast, reliable service and support. Penta chose AdamsTech as their dieboard laser distributor in the Americas in part because of the service and support infrastructure AdamsTech brings to the table. With their headquarters, equipment showroom and parts inventory located in Boulder, CO, companies like Kay can expect a quick response when technical support is needed. With technicians based in regional service offices in New York, Missouri, and California, their coverage extends across all four North American time zones.

Committed to their Latin American customers as well, AdamsTech has a service office and showroom in Mexico City. They have fully-trained service technicians based in Mexico City and Brazil who facilitate support for their Central and South American customers.

More information on AdamsTech can be found at http://www.adamstech.com or by calling 303-798-7110.

About AdamsTech:

AdamsTech sells, supports and services automated machines for the steel rule die making and die cutting industry. Their equipment includes SDS EasyBender automated steel rule benders, Penta die board laser systems, and Delta routers, rubber cutters, and sample makers. AdamsTech is a full-service, turn-key supplier of innovative solutions dedicated to helping their customers maximize the productivity, quality, and profitability of their die making operations