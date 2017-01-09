Dermatology Associates Announces the Acquisition of 3 Texas Practices

Dermatology Associates is pleased to announce that it recently completed the acquisitions of Advanced Dermatologic Surgery in Houston, Dr. Bryan Townsend in Austin, and Dermatology and Laser Center of Fort Worth, TX. Dermatology Associates is a dermatology-focused physician services and management organization backed by private equity firm ABRY Partners.

Advanced Dermatologic Surgery is located in the heart of the museum district in downtown Houston, TX. The practice is led by two highly-skilled, board-certified and fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons. Dr. Ryan Ahern earned his medical degree and Masters of Public Health from Tulane University School of Public Health in New Orleans, and was named to the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He completed his dermatology residency at Tulane University and his Procedural Dermatology fellowship at Cooper University Hospital in New Jersey. Dr. Mark Price attended the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston where he was elected into Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society as a third-year medical student. After graduating with honors, he completed his dermatology residency at Baylor College of Medicine as well as a fellowship in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, Cutaneous Oncology and Laser Surgery at Baptist Medical Center in Kansas City, MO.

Dr. Bryan Townsend is board certified and a fellowship trained Mohs surgeon who has been in private practice in Austin since 1998. Dr. Townsend earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical School in Houston and completed his dermatology residency at Louisiana State University Medical Center in New Orleans. Dr. Townsend concluded his training with a fellowship in Mohs Micrographic Surgery at Louisiana State University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Dr. William Cothern has practiced dermatology in Texas for more than 20 years, and founded the Dermatology and Laser Center of Fort Worth, TX in 1993. Dr. Cothern earned his medical degree from the University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine. In addition to his medical practice, he is Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, and is actively involved in the Fort Worth Dermatological Society.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Dermatology Associates provides comprehensive practice management services to 75 board-certified dermatologists across 50 locations in Texas, Kansas and Missouri. Dermatology Associates is focused solely on supporting providers so that they can focus exclusively on delivering high-quality, medically-focused care to patients. By leveraging the benefits of a broad, group platform, Dermatology Associates physicians are able to maintain professional autonomy while the business aspects of practice management are handled by its team of experts.

These additions continue Dermatology Associates momentum of successfully partnering with high-quality, board-certified dermatologists, and further strengthen its leadership position in Texas.

If you would like more information about Dermatology Associates, or if you have any questions regarding any of these practices, please contact one of the team members listed below:

Dermatology Associates

Geoff Wayne

Chief Executive Officer

Geoff(at)dermatologyassociates(dot)com

Scott Wells

Chief Development Officer

SWells(at)dermatologyassociates(dot)com

Brent Ohlsen

Director of Corporate Development

BOhlsen(at)dermatologyassociates(dot)com