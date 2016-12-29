Xcaret will continue with conservation programs for endangered species, Figueras said.

A species ravaged by its own environment has come full-circle. Because of environmental efforts led by the National Autonomous University of Mexico, non-profit organizations, state and federal authorities, and Xcaret Park, the Macaw is thriving once again.

In a little more than three years, the population of the Wild Scarlet Macaw in Mexico has nearly doubled, thanks to the bird’s reintroduction to the states of Chiapas and Veracruz.

Xcaret Wildlife Manager Rodolfo Raigoza Figueras said the reintroduction process began in 2013 in Palenque, Chiapas; a 2004 study by Eduardo Inigo-Elias showed the Scarlet Macaw population was approximately 250, Figueras said. The most recent reintroduction took place on August 10, 2016 in Nanciyaga, Veracruz when 23 individuals led the charge to increase the total number of Macaws to their original habitats.

Therefore, from 2013 to 2016, the population of this incredible bird, which was first recognized by the Pre-Hispanic cultures of Mesoamerica, increased by a whopping 82 percent, with a survival rate of 91 percent.

"This is considered a great success," Figueras said.

The Scarlet Macaw was nearly extinct because of poaching and habitat loss. The reintroduction program considers the genetic viability and optimal conditions for the growth and development of the specimens that were born in the Environmental Management Unit of Xcaret. Conservation efforts take place in the Natural Protected Area of Palenque, Chiapas, and in the region of Los Tuxtlas, Veracruz.

The dedication of the team of specialists from the Biology Institute of UNAM, coordinated by Dr. Patricia Escalante, has been tremendous. Additionally, the commitment of organizations such as "The Other Option," "Nanciyaga," the community of "Benito Juárez" in Veracruz, "Ecoparque Aluxes" in Palenque, Chiapas and Dr. Alejandro Estrada has led to exponential growth.

“Xcaret will continue with conservation programs for endangered species,” Figueras said.

