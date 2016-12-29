San Diego Plumbing Apprentice Student, and Bill Howe Drain Technician, Lance Gajitos We pride ourselves on having the highest trained plumbing specialists in the community.

Bill Howe Plumbing started in San Diego in 1980. The original plumber, Bill Howe, built his company over 36 years with a simple mission of creating the best employee environment with training opportunities and career advancement, providing the highest quality of services, and giving back to the community.

As part of the company mission, Bill Howe began sending his employees to the San Diego Plumbing-Heating-Cooling-Contractor Academy’s four-year Apprenticeship Program when it began in 2008. Students are able to earn while they learn, gaining the valuable skills and training necessary to become licensed Journeyman Plumbers. Since sending his first group of employees through the school in 2008, Bill Howe has seen over 40 graduate and currently has 27 students enrolled. Not only does Bill Howe pay for 100 percent of the tuition, books, and materials for all four years, but the company ensures that each student has the opportunity to put their skills to the test each day by pairing apprentices with master plumbers in the field.

“We pride ourselves on having the highest trained plumbing specialists in the community providing the most affordable rates,” said Bill Howe, President of Bill Howe Plumbing, Inc. “Our employees’ ability to be happy in their careers in turn ensures that our customers are getting only the best, and that is our top priority.” Bill Howe was named as the best San Diego plumbing company by readers in the 2016 Union Tribune Best of SD Reader’s Poll, has been named as a Top Workplace by the Union Tribune four years in a row, and has received numerous industry awards for excellence in their 36-year history.

The second Annual National Apprenticeship Week was celebrated from November 13-19, 2016 and was recognized across the country, through employers, education providers, industry associations, labor unions, and communities large and small. National Apprenticeship Week celebrates the important role apprenticeships play in providing the country with a skilled workforce and new paths for better and stronger careers, something that has been on the decline for many years.

Bill Howe celebrated by honoring each of their apprenticeship students online in a photo contest. Each apprenticeship student could upload photos of them “in the field” doing what they do best-taking care of customers the Bill Howe Way, and the photo with the most votes received $100. The winner, Lance Gajitos, with over 300 votes was presented with a special honor and recognition at the company’s December shop meeting.

For more information about Bill Howe Plumbing in San Diego, visit http://www.billhowe.com, or to speak with Bill or Tina Howe regarding this announcement, contact Bill Howe Marketing Director, Julie Riddle at Julie(at)billhowe(dot)com.

About Bill Howe Family of Companies

Bill Howe Family of Companies is comprised of Bill Howe Plumbing, Inc.; Bill Howe Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.; Bill Howe Restoration & Flood Services, Inc. The family-owned and operated company began in 1980 with the plumbing division and has grown into San Diego County’s largest low-cost one-stop-shop for service, repairs and installation, offering both residential and commercial services. 9085 Aero Drive, Suite B, San Diego CA 92123. Call 1-800-BILL-HOWE because We Know Howe!

###