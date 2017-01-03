We worked with the Board throughout the placement process. Once Margie decided she would like to be included in the CEO search, the board looked at her good work and concluded it was in the best interest of hospital to hire her on a permanent basis.

The Board of Trustees of Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital (HSCMH) is pleased to announce that Margie Molitor, RN, FACHE has accepted the permanent position of CEO beginning January 1, 2017. Molitor was hired June 2016 as the interim CEO by HealthTechS3 which contracts with the hospital.

Prior to her interim assignment at HSCMH, Molitor was the interim CEO at Big Horn County Hospital District in Basin, Wyoming. She began her career as a registered nurse, and was a chief nursing officer for 14 years followed by 10-plus years in CEO work. She earned her nursing degree from South Dakota State University, and worked for Banner Health for 24 years, all of it in small hospitals in South Dakota, Utah, Nebraska and Wyoming. Molitor, who is accredited as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, went to work for HealthTechS3 in 2014 and has held several interim CEO assignments in the last several years.

Hospital Board Chairman Bill Williams commented, "Both the current hospital board and the newly elected district board were very pleased that Margie was willing to shed the "interim" title for the permanent CEO position at Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital. Margie was the first person we considered when we needed an interim and she moved seamlessly to assume leadership of the hospital in June. She is well liked and respected by the staff, board and the community as a whole. We are happy to welcome her as our permanent CEO to oversee the exciting future of our hospital.”

Neil Todhunter, President of HealthTechS3, added, “We worked with the hospital Board throughout the placement process. Once Margie decided she would like to be included in the CEO search, the board looked at her good work and concluded it was in the best interest of hospital to hire her on a permanent basis. Margie has roots in Wyoming and is a very experienced and talented professional.”

