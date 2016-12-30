Wurf Board Surfs into Las Vegas for Annual CES Convention

I&T Today magazine extended the offer to attend to Wurf after deciding that, in their opinion, the Wurf Board is one of the best new products of 2016.

The California-based “Wurf Board” is heading to fabulous Las Vegas with Innovation & Tech Today magazine to take part in the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The show, scheduled for January 5–8, 2017, is slated to be held at several hotels and the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Wurf Board will be at the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center in booth #21649 – located in the home theatre section of the hall.

Wurf invites conference attendees to come “Stand on Air” and see how a standing desk mat can revolutionize the workday by maximizing on unconscious micro-body movements to keep one active during the workday. The mats, available in a variety of shapes, sizes, and designs, are proven to burn calories, help users relax, and boost productivity.

I&T Today magazine extended the offer to attend to Wurf after deciding that, in their opinion, the Wurf Board is one of the best new products of 2016, “We are incredibly impressed with not only the idea of the Wurf, but also with the quality of design and construction,” said Josh McKenzie of Innovation & Tech Today Magazine. “CES is a great place to showcase new innovations, and Wurf is something we think people should be seeing.”

Wurf Board is one of five companies invited to attend the conference with I&T Today magazine.

To learn more about CES, please click here.

About Wurf Board

Based in California, the Wurf Board can be used to soften any hard standing surface. The boards relieve tension and improve posture and comfort. Using high-quality drop-stitch material similar to that used in pricey stand-up paddleboards, the Wurf team improved the process to provide unmatched strength and durability at an attractive price point. Available in three sizes and infinitely adjustable with air, each user can customize their Wurf Board experience. The Wurf Board offers an organic solution to the long workday and stressed joints many Americans experience every day. To learn more, please visit http://Wurf.com.