SBIR Person of the Year, 2016 - Maria Contreras-Sweet

The SBIR Person of the Year honors an individual who has made extraordinary efforts and contributions to promote and help grow America's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program.

Outgoing Small Business Administration's (SBA) Administrator, Maria Contreras-Sweet has been a strong supporter of SBIR ever since she became Administrator back in 2014.

What clearly set Administrator Contreras-Sweet apart from previous SBA Administrators is that she became a big time SBIR emissary, the likes of which had not been seen before. While touring the country speaking out for small business, she usually found a way to bring SBIR into the mix, in an interesting way and to diverse audiences.

For her work, passion, dedication, and promotion of the SBIR/STTR programs, Maria Contreras-Sweet is the SBIR Person of the Year for 2016. More information and pictures are available at http://www.zynsys.com/sbir/articles/16poy.htm