Jennifer R Silva, Esq., a senior associate at Mavrides Law, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star. Super Lawyers is the premier rating service of lawyers for over 70 practice areas. "Super Lawyers chooses from a select pool of lawyers who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement".

No more than 2.5 percent of all lawyers in the state are named to the Rising Stars list. Attorney Silva has shown excellence in her field of practice in divorce and family law, and brings her dedication, experience, and compassion to each of her cases. Along with this recognition, Attorney Silva serves as Vice President and sits on the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Association of Women Lawyers. She is also a member of the Family Law section of the Massachusetts Bar Association and Boston Bar Association.