Creativation

The Craft & Hobby Association (CHA) will debut 10 new feature areas at Creativation, its new premier creative arts industry event taking place January 21-23, 2017 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ. As part of its event rebranding announced earlier this year, the Association has reimagined its trade show as a vibrant creative city – the capital of the creative arts industry – where industry professionals go to learn, connect and discover.

Attendees, comprised of retailers, designers, makers, emerging businesses, influencers, bloggers and other creative professionals, will be able to walk or hop on and off the CHA Shuttle to visit hundreds of exhibiting companies’ booth storefronts in creative neighborhoods, as well as its 10 new feature areas:

Art Studio – 11th Street, Booth #1131

Everyone is an artist in this creative studio space. Attendees will make their own masterpiece led by instructors; celebrate their creativity with a glass of wine during one of our Paint-n-Sip events; and get inspired by trying action-style painting in the Splatter Room and leave with their own splattered canvas board. Sponsored by 3M, DecoArt and Pinspiration, and presented by the Society of Decorative Painters.

Artisan Plaza – Train Station Lobby

Attendees will soak up the Phoenix experience as they watch local area artists, artisans and crafters demonstrate their craft and so much more: Saturday, January 21 from 8am-9am and 12pm-2pm; Sunday, January 22 from 8:30am-10am and 12pm-2pm; and Monday, January 23 8:30am-10am and 12pm-2pm.

Creativation Café Booth #1042

Attendees will go to the Creativation Café and enjoy make-n-takes and hands-on product experiences with CHA Designer Members, including Eileen Hull and her vintage camper Scotty!

Innovations Center – 8th Street, Booth #833

Attendees will discover never-before seen ideas, trends, methods, techniques and devices through new hands-on and interactive displays; and meet 25 innovators who created, designed or made a revolutionary, mold-breaking innovation. Sponsored by Michaels.

International Pub – 25th Street, Booth #2520

Attendees will connect with colleagues from around the world while sampling craft beers in the International Pavilion. They'll join their next business partner for happy hour and make their next big deal happen in a fun and friendly pub setting! Attendees will visit exhibitors in the International Pavilion to collect coins for a free beer tasting! Sponsored by Hachette.

Satin Ice Edible Arts Shoppe – 19th Street, Booth #1901

Attendees will visit the Edible Arts Shoppe and immerse themselves in the cookie decorating and sugar arts industry; connect with inspiring artists, discover delicious products, teachable techniques and the incredible potential of the edible arts, sure to excite and revitalize them with a new creative energy. Sponsored by Satin Ice.

Maker Space – 18th Street, Booth #1869

Attendees will experience the power of creative collaboration as traditional crafting and technology collide in a powerful maker experience like none other. Attendees will stop here to use and experiment with state-of-the-art equipment and crafting tools and for make-n-takes with CREATE, Ultimaker, Brother, Spellbinders, Beadalon, Faber-Castell, Fabric Editions, Pebeo, Prym, Sizzix, Therm-o-web and Clover. Sponsored by Spellbinders.

Then they'll swing on over to the Lecture Hall section of the Maker Space and enjoy demos hosted by various sponsors and iDiscover chats, 15-minute lessons presented by today’s business and social media experts.

Michaels Bookstore

Attendees will stop by the Michaels Bookstore hosted by Baker & Taylor and participate in make-n-takes with authors of creative industry publications; learn about the latest craft books and how they can hold author make-n-take events in their retail store. Sponsored by Michaels and presented by Baker & Taylor.

Plugged In Park – 4th Street, Booth #433

Attendees will sit and relax under the shade of a tree or gather their friends for a picnic in the park. This will be their oasis when it is time to take a break from their busy days checking out the neighborhoods and conducting business. Stations will be available to recharge devices.

Town Square – 10th Street, Booth #1001

Attendees will join friends and business partners in town square, enjoy entertainment, or take a seat on a park bench, take a break and plan their next move; and visit the new membership truck where guides will serve up custom itineraries developed to help them get the most out of their time in CHA's city.

In addition, the Association will be unveiling its long-awaited 2016 Creative Products Size of the Industry Study during the keynote presentation held on Monday, January 23 from 7:45am-8:45am. The report will reveal unique industry and consumer insights including the size of the creative products opportunity, spending patterns of crafters, their demographic profiles and the attitudes they have toward their creative activities. The keynote presentation is open to Craft & Hobby Association members only. The research report will be available to non-member businesses for a fee on February 1, 2017.

Visit http://www.CreativationShow.org for more information and to register to attend Creativation.

For exhibiting and sponsorship information, companies should contact Nadine Schwartz, Director of Sales and Sponsorships, at nschwartz(at)craftandhobby(dot)org, or Julie Wagner, Sales Representative, at jwagner(at)craftandhobby(dot)org.

ABOUT THE CRAFT & HOBBY ASSOCIATION

The Craft & Hobby Association (CHA) is an international non-profit trade association consisting of thousands of member companies engaged in the design, manufacture, distribution and retail sales of products in the worldwide craft and hobby industry. For more information about CHA, membership or its Creativation Show, visit http://www.craftandhobby.org.