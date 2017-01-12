Those who have succeeded in retirement have this "first step" in common - They Know Their “Why”

Streamline Financial Services, headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois, is launching a new website during the week of January 16, 2017. Streamline’s site will emphasize their unique “relationship” approach to financial planning.

Streamline's unique approach is well-illustrated through their innovative and personalized method of retirement planning.

Many pre-retirees make a key mistake — they skip over a critical “first step” as they begin planning for retirement. It may not cause the plan to crash and burn, but it will stop it from helping the retiree live a life of passion, purpose, impact, and legacy.

After working with hundreds of people who are retiring, Streamline saw that those who succeeded in retirement have this “first step” in common — “They Know Their Why”. They start by asking the question, “What are we planning for?” By doing this, they can begin to answer the almost impossible question of “How much is enough?”

That means that rather than allowing the numbers alone to define the future plan — which is the approach the vast majority of advisors use — Streamline wants to emphasize the importance of first listening to client’s stories. They know that when the “Why” is known, planning for retirement becomes a lot less daunting.

For example, Susan called Streamline looking for a second opinion. She was 58 years old, married, and living in Illinois. She had just received a plan from another advisor — a “numbers first” plan. The advisor told her that if she and her husband wanted to continue the lifestyle they were used to, they would have to work another 12 years — until age 70.

Streamline took a different approach. They listened first and found out that Susan’s “Why” was to maintain a close relationship with their kids and grandkids, who were living in South Carolina. Once the “Why” was discovered, a number of what-if scenarios were considered and crucial questions were asked to help Susan design the future that she really wanted.

Two of the questions were: Is their current Illinois home their “forever” home — and would they really want to commit to South Carolina? They knew the answer to the first question. Although they loved their current home, it wasn’t the same without the kids and grandkids. However, the answer to the second question wasn’t as clear-cut, so they decided to not commit. Instead they decided to keep their home in Illinois and rent a South Carolina condo for a year — in effect, taking it for test-drive — knowing that they had about five years to make a decision on selling or buying.

They also made a few adjustments to their planned living expenses — like club dues and entertainment in Downtown Chicago — to free up enough margin to be able to rent in S.C. while maintaining their Illinois home. Bottom-line: They were actually able to retire just two years later (10 years before their original advisor’s plan). Two years after that, they were ready to commit. They sold the house in Illinois and bought in S.C. — and they’ve never been happier.

Streamline, which was founded over 17 years ago, hopes their new website and content will reinforce their value of relationships over revenue — and how they have created a fun, modern, and flexible work environment that is unique within the financial industry.