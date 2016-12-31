“It Ain’t You, The Battle is in the Air”: a resourceful and witty manual that lists the battles that followers of Christ must face and the resources that believers can utilize to triumph. “It Ain’t You, The Battle is in the Air” is the creation of published author, Alzina Mouton-Moore, a Sunday school teacher and Bible study group leader, who was asked to speak to the women at Chino prison in California.

“As I follow [God’s] instructions, he advised me that these battles were in the air,” Alzina expresses about the lessons in her book. “Even though there are many, many more, those are the ones He instructed me to work with.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alzina Mouton-Moore’s new book instructs readers how to arm themselves with their faith in the Lord, and triumph over the many obstacles that they will encounter in life.

Originally used to teach Bible studies, Sunday school classes, and inmates at the women’s prison, these insightful doctrines aim to help strengthen faith in the Lord, as well as give tools to believers, so that they may shield themselves from evil and allow God to minister to their hearts, minds, and spirits.

