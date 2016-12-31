Gomif Co-Advisor Larry Tey demonstrated a donation to “Train 90 Teachers in Rural China to Create Future”.

Gomif Partners (Gomif) have attracted overwhelming startup business plans on Beijing Cyber Startup Workshop in China. The program was started on 20 December 2016, as part of Gomif socialpreneurship incubation global initiative.

During the workshop, the program co-advisor, Tey Por Yee (Larry), once again demonstrated the ease to contribute back to society by using Internet technology – anytime, anywhere, borderless. Larry showed the crowd how to donate to “Train 90 Teachers in Rural China to Create Future” project (organised by Evergreen Education Foundation on GlobalGiving Platform), over the world wide web.

The donation will form part of the funding to help train teachers from rural areas in China to unleash their students' potential and creativity in building their communities and preserving their culture. 90 teachers will be sponsored to attend the Information Technology in Education(ITIE) Conference 2016.

Learn more about "Train 90 Teachers in Rural China to Create Future" crowdfunding campaign at https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/train-teachers-in-rural-china-to-create-future/.

Gomif Partners, co-lead by philanthropist and investor Tey Por Yee (Larry) is raising a RMB$1.4 billion ($200 million) VC fund, called Socialpreneur Growth Fund, to invest in social business concept startups and growth stage financing for innovation and technology-related companies in Europe, as well as within the Asia-Pacific region. The fund-raising and road shows started from London, Singapore, New York, and now in Beijing, China.

Startups can apply to be part of the program beginning in the early part of January 2017. Gomif and its advisors will mentor the winning companies and help them enhance their business plans and products. As a part of the partnership, Gomif will also pick up an equity stake in these companies. Interested candidate can visit http://www.gomif.com and submit business concept online.

Socialpreneurship is a young but rapidly growing business concept in the global economy, led by an innovation-driven ecosystem, and a large consumer base. Fintech is the latest focus, on top of big data analytics and robotics, among the hot segments.

About Gomif Partners

Gomif Partners (GP) is an early stage investment advisory network joint lead by socialpreneur Larry Tey Por Yee and several private venture partners. GP’s investors invest in and work with information technology companies at any stage but they are primarily focused on seed and early stage investments. GP is interested in socially responsible business models, especially renewable, retail, manufacturing, software, and services surrounding this concept. Visit http://www.gomif.com