Video Interviewing Leader RIVS Acquires InterviewStream

RIVS, the leading provider of video interviewing solutions, today announced the acquisition of InterviewStream from Brazos Higher Education Service Corporation, Inc.

Founded in 2003, InterviewStream pioneered the use of mock interviewing technologies to prepare university and college students for interviews. Over the last decade it has built pre-recorded interviewing, live interviewing and mock interviewing solutions for corporate and university markets making it easy to interview wherever and whenever is most convenient.

“InterviewStream has a fantastic reputation in the market as being a driver for helping candidates interview and employers identify and qualify talent,” said Phil Leslie, CEO of RIVS. “The acquisition allows InterviewStream customers to gain access to an expanding suite of technologies integrated into over 40 other systems such as Applicant Tracking systems.”

With the acquisition of InterviewStream, RIVS will have over 900 clients using the technology in over 100 countries and continue to be a driver for corporations to reduce time to hire while creating a consistent branding experience for candidates. The company will have offices in Chicago, IL and Waco, TX.

For questions relating to the acquisition, please visit http://www.rivs.com/interviewstream

