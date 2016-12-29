Mark Madrid, President and CEO of the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Everything we do, from our educational programs, networking and funding opportunities, and outreach initiatives, is designed to bring more business to our members and to the Greater Austin region.

OnlineMBAPage.com ranked the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GAHCC) as 20th on the nation’s list of chambers that leverage social media as a tool to connect with the local and extended communities. Online MBA Page is a resource that provides information about schools, accreditation, availability or eligibility for financial aid, education, employment opportunities and other considerations for foreign and local students assessing schools for MBA specialization.

The organization evaluated around 550 chambers of commerce throughout the U.S. to determine those whose social media outreach produced the most followers, pins, likes and reader reaction. Online MBA Page believes that “when used correctly, social media can make membership in the chamber of commerce even more attractive to area businessmen.” Based on that rationale, partnered with social media expert Frank J. Kenny’s assertions that chambers’ social media efforts should primarily be about the members and not the chambers, Online MBA Page considered the chambers and its audiences’ reactions to their posts on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Flickr, Google+ and Pinterest. Chambers could amass up to 100 possible points, 27 stemming from Facebook, 26 for Twitter, 21 for LinkedIn, 19 for YouTube and 7 total points for Flickr, Google+ and Pinterest.

“We’re honored and thrilled to be among the top 20 chambers in the U.S. based on our outreach to our members and our community, and the ongoing open rapport that we have with our members through our social media outlets” said Mark Madrid, President and CEO of the GAHCC. “Everything we do, from our educational programs, networking and funding opportunities, and outreach initiatives, is designed to bring more business to our members and to the Greater Austin region. Since 1973, the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has worked hard to build a stable economic culture for Hispanic-owned businesses in Austin, giving them tools, resources and exposure to develop their businesses, evolve as informed business owners, expand their footprint, and drive more profitability. Our social media efforts help to communicate our events and initiatives, to highlight member businesses and milestones, and to link Hispanic businesses in Austin with corporations that actively look to do business with minority-owned companies. We were early adopters of and active players in social media, and we quickly understood the positive impact it could have on our ability to swiftly and effectively touch base with our constituents. This ranking is proof positive of the hard work of our fantastic team, and of partners like CF Creative who enable us to communicate with our members, sponsors and supporters through all our outlets. Most importantly, we’re grateful to our members, partners and the Austin community at large for the open dialog, constant chatter and positive reactions to our events and programs, which we communicate through social media. What a thrill to be the highest ranking Hispanic Chamber on this list, as well. We are truly blessed and grateful.”

To further expand their community outreach, the GAHCC plans to increase its member features, small business initiatives, and webinars, driving the professional evolution of the Hispanic businessperson as a goal for the new year and beyond.

For media enquiries, contact Conchie Fernández-Craig, CF Creative. info(at)cf-creative(dot)com or (954) 448-7590.