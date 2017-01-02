ISP Supplies, a College Station, Texas based stocking distributor of network and wireless products for integrators and Wireless ISP’s announced today its partnership with TP-Link USA Corp. as their newest U.S. distributor.

ISP stocks a large assortment of TP-Link products in their new College Station, Texas warehouse, with shipping throughout all of North America. “As a long-standing distributor with a highly reputable team, we partnered with ISP Supplies knowing that their highly trained technical sales engineers could guide and help their customers to wisely choose and integrate TP-Link devices into their networks,” said Rocco Guidace, VAR Manager West for TP-Link USA Corp.

“We are very proud to be a TP-Link distributor, and be able to deliver a product with a great price point and an even greater feature set into our customer base.” said Steve Discher, founder and CEO of ISP Supplies. “The product has had very positive customer acceptance and feedback so far and it gives our customers additional products to fill the gaps in our current line card.”