BumperDoc, an auto body paint shop franchise, (BumperDoc Franchises) is celebrating the grand opening of shop number six in the state of Florida, located in Oakland Park, FL. BumperDoc officially began welcoming customers to their newest Florida location on Thursday, December 1, 2016. The new BumperDoc is located at 793 NE 45th Street, Oakland Park, FL. “Having the opportunity to bring our family to Florida and open a BumperDoc is the beginning of our long-term success plan!” said Karla Mata and Rommel Rojas; owners of the new BumperDoc.

BumperDoc auto body paint shops provide a multitude of services and work with all major insurance companies. By repairing plastics before replacing them and using eco-friendly products, BumperDoc continues to set the standard in the auto body industry. BumperDoc leverages partnerships with SolarGard, LKQ and Akzo Nobel to provide quality results backed by industry leaders.

BumperDoc offers many services to help customers maintain the value and appearance of their automotive investment. With same day bumper repair service and 2-3 day express collision repair, BumperDoc is saving retail customers time and money on a daily basis. Receive a free estimate anytime without an appointment and BumperDoc is open 6 days a week to serve the Oakland Park community.

In addition to auto body and paint repairs, service offerings include window tinting, auto detailing, dent removal, wheel repair, windshield chip repair and headlight restoration.