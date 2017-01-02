Whole Brain Model “The Whole Brain® methodology and HBDI® assessments are integral to our offerings, enabling us to develop leadership programs that are tailor-made to a company’s specific issues and designed to deliver business results.”

Through new, direct alignment with Herrmann Global operations, Herrmann International and Whole Brain Leadership Management (Shanghai), Inc., a licensee of Herrmann International’s Herrmann Brain Dominance Instrument® (HBDI®) assessment for more than 18 years, are strengthening their partnership and building closer ties to accelerate growth, innovation and client opportunities in the Chinese market.

“Many organizations already rely on the service and expertise of the Whole Brain Leadership Management team to meet the development needs of their leaders and managers located throughout China,” says Ann Herrmann-Nehdi, CEO of Herrmann International. “The strengthening of our relationship will build on the good work that’s in place and help broaden the impact and accessibility of Whole Brain® Thinking, HBDI® assessments and other learning opportunities for clients in the Chinese market.”

Whole Brain Leadership Management develops and delivers leadership programs addressing issues such as communication, teamwork, change, project management, innovation and more, working with a range of major global corporations, including Adidas, IBM, Microsoft, KPMG, Coca-Cola, Johnson-Johnson, Nestle, Haier, Schneider, Perfect World and others.

“The Whole Brain® methodology and HBDI® assessments are integral to our offerings, enabling us to develop leadership programs that are tailor-made to a company’s specific issues and designed to deliver business results,” says Sophia Yeh, CEO of Whole Brain Leadership Management. “Greater alignment with the Herrmann Global team will help us continue to provide clients with innovative solutions while expanding our reach and impact. We're excited about the opportunity for more direct collaboration going forward.”

According to Karim Nehdi, Herrmann’s Head of Global Innovation, the two organizations also anticipate that the strengthened partnership will help accelerate current and ongoing innovation efforts at Herrmann Global to provide more technology-driven offerings and digital solutions to a new generation of global leaders.

“With the pace of technological advancement in today’s world, and with China frequently leading the way, we’re looking forward to working more closely with our colleagues at Whole Brain Leadership Management to find new ways to bring transformative thinking and better results to people around the world,” Nehdi says.

For more information about Whole Brain Leadership Management, visit: http://www.wholebrain.com.cn/

About Herrmann International

For more than three decades, Herrmann International has been at the forefront of the most progressive research exploring the connection between thinking preferences and business results. With its pioneering Whole Brain® Thinking approach, the company has turned this knowledge into practical, easy-to-apply training programs, tools and methods that help clients leverage their diversity of thought to achieve exponentially higher results. More than 70% of the Fortune 500, including 9 out of 10 of the Fortune 100, rely on Herrmann International’s thinking style assessments and learning methods to help them build their competitive advantage. More information: http://www.herrmannsolutions.com