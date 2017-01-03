Elearning Experts Announces New CEO

Elearning Experts LLC, a Virginia, USA based elearning company and an authorized US Moodle Partner and Totara Platinum Solutions Partner, will have a new CEO in 2017.

CEO and co-founder, Katherine Robeson, will step aside in early 2017 following 5 years at the helm of the organization. Robeson will assume new duties as Chairman of the Board.

"It has always been a privilege to guide the amazing talent that comprises Elearning Experts. The people and services of this organization represent the elearning elite," Robeson said. "I’m looking forward to continuing to support a smooth and seamless transition of leadership, and I am energized by new opportunities which will contribute to the company’s growth and success."

Long-time co-founder and COO, Jamie Kramer, will assume the role of CEO effective January 3, 2017. Kramer holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and telecommunications management from the University of Nebraska, Kearney. Kramer has long led the company’s development teams and provided oversight to all aspects of the company’s operations.

Kramer said in a statement that he is "truly honored" to be named CEO and that he's "looking forward to continuing providing superior elearning services to our existing and future customers."

