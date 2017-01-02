Sailor Who Traveled World on Yacht Releases Captivating Memoir

In the late 1980s, a middle aged business executive chucked his glitzy California lifestyle to drift and blend in the jaw-dropping beauty of the South Pacific islands. However, things did not go according to plan when his yacht was stolen and burned on a desolate Mexican coast. The story continues in Captain Skip Rowland’s adventurous memoir “No Return Ticket,” which recounts how real people faced down unreal circumstances and lived to tell the tale.

Rowland and his motley crew, featuring his girlfriend and son, cross paths with a vagabond freighter, get knocked down in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, sail into the midst of a military coup, strike a submerged container, go aground, work through dangerous equipment failures and survive the most severe tropical depression to strike the Tasman Sea in 100 years.

“Have you ever wished you had taken the other turn in the road? Wondered, even for a moment where life would have taken you?” Rowland said. “I did, and this is my remarkable story.”

“Captain Rowland’s scenes on deck, especially in heavy weather, are exquisitely rendered and will give even landlubbers a keen sense of the power, beauty and dangers of the sea,” wrote Tom Peek, author of “Daughters of Fire.”

Rowland’s enthusiastic approach to living and thrilling descriptions of life aboard his yacht, Endymion, will grip readers young and old and lends itself to those who are bold, adventurous and curious.

“No Return Ticket”

By Captain Skip Rowland

ISBN: 978-1-1808-3701-0 (hardback); 978-1-1808-3699-0 (paperback); 978-1-1808-3700-3 (electronic)

Available at the Archway Publishing Online Bookstore, Barnes & Noble and Amazon

About the author

Captain Skip Rowland, a former radio personality, is a natural storyteller who can bring to life any interview or article. With over 30,000 miles beneath his keel, Rowland comes highly endorsed by well-known sailors and award-winning authors. He is currently writing his next book at his home in the mountains of British Columbia. For more information, visit http://www.skiprowland.com.

