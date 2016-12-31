Robert Stach, a retired professor, husband, father, educated scientist, devoted writer and author, has completed his new book “The Ice Age Cometh”: a gripping and potent story of survival, family and human existence. This complex and suspenseful book is a page-turner that will keep the reader intrigued!

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Robert Stach’s enthralling work will be loved by any science fiction enthusiast.

It is now the year 2125 and the ice age about which the people on Earth were told is actually starting. The world is in chaos and most of the governments around the world are no longer functioning. The Washburn-Melbanks family, which includes Max and his wife Alice, their two twin daughters, and both sets of grandparents are trying to reach the equatorial region of South America. Max knows that the visitors who came to Earth to tell everyone what was in their near future made a short stop at the equatorial region in the year 2130. If they can get from Minnesota to Colombia and the equatorial region, they may be able to contact the visitors with the hope of being taken to a new planet to which the visitors brought other human beings to try to save the human race. Unfortunately, the going isn’t very easy and they have to fight their way through many obstacles before they reach their final destination. Even though they do eventually reach their goal, will they be able to contact the visitors and be taken by them to the new world where other human beings are now living.

Readers who wish to experience this thought provoking work can purchase"The Ice Age Cometh" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

