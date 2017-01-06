New Company Panaro Seeks Private Companies to Acquire in Central Texas

Jonathan Eddison and his advisors announced today the formation of Panaro LLC (http://www.panaro.co). Panaro’s goal is to own a number of successful greater Central Texas businesses with a minimum of $1 Million EBITDA, help their current owners profit and exit, and work with existing executives, managers, and key employees to grow the business.

No business is sustainable without a strategy for succession, but succession in private business is often difficult and always confidential. Panaro wants to help, and to work with private companies facing succession issues, growth plateaus, the need for additional capital, or a deadlock in decision-making. Panaro seeks owners who need liquidity, but do not want to see their life’s work pushed to the wayside.

Panaro prefers to keeping existing professional management in place, if practical, and can structure a change of ownership to accomplish the company founder’s goals. The company can advise and manage this process for the owner or owners, whether the decision leads to a transition to professional management or a decision between internal candidates. Panaro can also provide interim management services until permanent arrangements can be made.

“As the “Boomer” generation retires, I want to acquire their successful businesses and grow them,” Mr. Eddison said.

Mr. Eddison is joined by the following three business and investment leaders as Advisors of Panaro LLC.

• Troy Rhodes - President of Iturna

• Larry Secrest, Ph.D.

• David Gaume - Chief of Staff at Goodwill Central Texas

“I am supported by substantial private investors and a family fund. Panaro can do larger deals but thinks that the valuations are better below $5 Million EBITDA. We will never turn down a great deal because it doesn’t fit our model,” says Panaro founder Jonathan Eddison.

About Panaro LLC

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Panaro’s founder Jonathan Eddison and his advisors seek to acquire companies that manufacture, assemble or sell products or offer services with purpose—i.e., there is an existing market and customer base. The company believes, with Warren Buffet, that "a fair price for a great deal is preferable to a great price for a fair deal". Target companies are in the $1- 4M EBITDA range, but Panaro can and will consider larger opportunities. Ideally the companies will have growth potential, and be minimally affected by a change in control.