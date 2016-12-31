We are excited to have the opportunity to work with the Laham Group on the new Hilton brand TRU in Wichita! We anticipate to fill the need for the loyal Hilton traveler along with offering a new experience at a lower price for the millennial traveler.

HCW, LLC announces the development of a 98 room TRU hotel by Hilton. The new hotel will be located on 2 acres in the Plazzio Retail and Entertainment Center on the vibrant east side of Wichita, Kansas. The location is just west of the K-96 Highway and at the corners of Greenwich Road and 13th Street, one of the most active retail intersections in Wichita. The Center, developed by Laham Development of Wichita, boasts several restaurants and The Alley, a major indoor entertainment center, along with Warren Theatre, a 20-screen luxury movie theater. Wichita metro area has over 500,000 residents and the east side of Wichita has a major employment base and is home to Koch Industries which is the 2nd largest privately held company in America.

TRU by Hilton is a revolutionary midscale hotel brand providing a simplified and spirited approach that is grounded in value for business and leisure travelers. Disrupting the midscale hotel space, TRU by Hilton will offer modern and functional guest rooms and social connectivity with re-imagined public spaces, including an open lobby comprised of four zones where guests can work, play, lounge and eat. Designed to appeal cross-generationally, guests will enjoy complimentary amenities including breakfast, coffee and tea; optional mobile check-in and Digital Key; a multifunctional fitness center; and high-speed Wi-Fi. Single-serve wine and beer, fun snacks and light meal options will be available for purchase at a 24/7 retail market. TRU by Hilton is the newest addition to Hilton Worldwide’s portfolio of market-leading brands. Learn more at http://www.trubyhilton.com.

Rick Huffman, HCW CEO stated, “We are excited to have the opportunity to work with the Laham Group on the new Hilton brand TRU in Wichita! We anticipate to fill the need for the loyal Hilton traveler along with offering a new experience at a lower price for the millennial traveler.”

The TRU Hotel development will break ground in April 2017 with an estimated completion date in early spring of 2018. Project team currently includes management company Kinseth Hospitality and LK Architecture of Wichita, who also designed the Hampton Inn under construction at Maize Road and 29th Street on Wichita’s west side. Broker for the project was Christi Royse of J.P. Weigand & Sons, Inc.

HCW, LLC is a nationwide development company with offices in Wichita, KS, Branson, MO and Phoenix, AZ. For more information about HCW, LLC, please visit http://www.HCWDevelopment.com or call 417.332.3400.

Laham Development’s other projects include Bradley Fair, Wichita’s premier lifestyle shopping center located at 21st and Rock Road; Wilson Estates, a 320-acre maters-planned development, which includes Wilson Estates Office Park, Wilson Estates Medical Park, Legacy Park, and Wilson Estates Residential; and Regency Lakes, a 400,000 square foot shopping center located at 21st and Greenwich Road, which is anchored by Super Target and Cabela’s. For more information, visit lahamdevelopment.com.