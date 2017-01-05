Unshattered and Woolrich Company Collaborate on New Line of Handbags

Unshattered, a social enterprise that helps women in addiction recovery, has teamed up with Woolrich Company to create a line of limited edition handbags.

Unshattered has collaborated with Woolrich, Inc. to create a new line of Unshattered handbags. These limited edition bags will be sold at Woolrich Boutiques in New York City, Boston, and at their flagship store in Woolrich, PA.

Woolrich, Inc. has joined with Unshattered by donating some of its fine grade soft wools to the project. Woolrich is proud to offer these bags designed and produced by the women of Unshattered.

A percentage of the proceeds from the sale of these items will be donated back to Unshattered and the Walter Hoving Home where the women of Unshattered, and many others like them, found freedom from addiction.

About Unshattered
Unshattered is a non-profit social enterprise that provides pathways toward economic independence and sustained sobriety for women winning their fight against addiction. Every Unshattered product is handmade out of repurposed items and other high quality materials by women in recovery. Making these products gives the women an opportunity for creative expression and act as tangible representations of the transformation occurring in their lives. All the proceeds go to support Unshattered and the Walter Hoving Home where the women of Unshattered and many others have found freedom from addiction.

For more information about Unshattered, please visit unshattered.org.

