My theory was that we could create a system with multiple layers of filtration.

Genius Monkey is pleased to announce that with the help of zvelo, they have been successful in stopping over 130% more ad fraud than industry averages.

The Goal:

Genius Monkey established the goal to drive the most engagement and conversions as possible from as many networks, devices and mediums as possible without ad fraud hindering performance. Regardless of the fact that Genius Monkey does not charge for potential bot traffic, they understand that performance hinges on driving the highest-quality traffic, thereby seeking out ways to continually optimize performance.

Approach:

According to Genius Monkey SVP, Jeremy Hudgens, “Our theory was that we could create a system with multiple layers of filtration in addition to what is employed by the networks and any integrated validation partners. This would allow us to take ad fraud prevention several steps further, ensuring a much higher level of performance for our clients.”

Hudgens spelled out the steps to the approach Genius Monkey took:



Integrate into active campaigns that are targeting multiple networks, devices, and mediums such as banner and video display, social, native, search and retargeting

Utilize internal Omni Monkey quality traffic tools, along with all available validation tools at Network, DSP, trade desks and exchange levels

Integrate zvelo shield technology to filter this already-filtered traffic

Blacklist all publishers providing malicious, low quality bot traffic or otherwise questionable traffic

Results:

After 10 months of running the study with zvelo, the test revealed the Genius Monkey system’s ability to:



Reduce the amount of ad fraud by over 130% compared to industry averages using “Best Practices”

Beat out competitors by a minimum of over 300%

Consistently increase attributed conversions to their clients

Gain superior results by using zvelo and internal tools to “Police the Police”

About Genius Monkey

Genius Monkey provides both agencies and brand marketers with access to their team of "highly intelligent primates" that can increase the speed of the evolution of the average company's online success by utilizing advanced advertising technology fully managed. The data-collecting algorithms work to increase ROI and brand awareness. By implementing this online marketing strategy, companies reach millions of targeted customers with ease and convenience while taking the stress out of doing it in house.

For more information on Genius Monkey, or current trends in the online marketing and advertising industry, visit Genius Monkey online at GeniusMonkey.com.