Today Vetter Software, the leading animal healthcare technology company, announced that Oakley Veterinary Services, star of Nat Geo Wild’s hit TV show “The Yukon Vet,” chose to move to the cloud with Vetter Software’s cloud practice management software.

“I feel that Vetter Software will allow me to do a better job in tracking cases, lab work and products ordered for my clients, as well as helping me keep my prices true to what they actually need to be,” said Dr. Michelle Oakley. “Trying to run my practice using paper records was getting too complicated with remote clinics, travel for the show and a farm practice to track. Also, I have a lot of different techs helping seasonally so I really needed to get into the cloud, which will, of course, help me be better organized in less time.”

“Dr. Oakley’s practice is quite exotic, but the business challenges that it faces are quite common,” said Sagi Solomon, Vetter Software’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We have helped many practices successfully transition off of paper records. As a result, these practices have consistently improved efficiency and the bottom line. We’re excited to be part a small part of Dr. Oakley’s adventures and a large part of helping her practice grow.”

Prior to selecting Vetter Software, Dr. Oakley evaluated other server-based and cloud-based practice management software. “I love the small company feel and attention you get with Vetter,” added Dr. Oakley. “I also love the constantly improving options I've seen over last year. Finally, cost was a huge factor for a smaller, one-vet practice. Having to purchase or use certain computers (instead of my Mac) was a huge deterrent, and having people travel up to my remote location for training and installation sessions seemed not feasible.”

About Oakley Veterinary Services

Dr. Michelle Oakley, star of Nat Geo Wild’s “The Yukon Vet” is veterinarian to pretty much everything that moves in the Yukon. Based in Haines Junction, a village of 800 people in Yukon, Canada, Dr. Oakley helps animals of all types, wild and domestic. Watch Dr. Oakley’s adventures on “The Yukon Vet” on Nat Geo Wild Saturdays on 9/8c. Like Dr. Oakley on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/droakleyyukonvet/.

About Vetter Software

Vetter Software is the leading animal healthcare technology company. Our mission is to deliver innovation that helps coordinate and improve the care and health of the world's animals. Vetter Software was founded in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California. To learn more about Vetter Software please visit http://www.vettersoftware.com. Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VetterSoftware and follow us on Twitter @vettersoftware.