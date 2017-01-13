John R. Strawhorn has completed his new book “Of Love and Loyalty”: a tale of intrigue following Laura and Nathan as they navigate young love and learn what it means to fight for the things they want.

John was born in Charleston, SC. He attended General William Moultrie High School in Mount Pleasant, SC and Furman University. He taught English at J.L. Mann High School for nearly 40 years. While teaching, he earned a Masters Degree at Clemson University. Now retired, he lives in upstate South Carolina.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, John R. Strawhorn’s exciting book is full of adventure and mystique with a surprise ending that keeps the reader guessing to the last page.

Nathan, a young Patriot, has a chance meeting with Laura, the charming daughter of a devout Loyalist to the Crown. The two instantly become enraptured with one another and thus have to contend with various issues, not the least of which is Nathan's participation in the violent conflict on King's Mountain. Equally contentious is the battle Laura faces with her demanding father. The march of the volunteers is woven into the story of the developing romance between Laura and Nathan. The young lovers continually encounter the struggle between Love and Loyalty.

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase"Of Love and Loyalty" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

