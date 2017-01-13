Dr. Sherry Bair, a thirty-five-year veteran in the field of education, devoted writer and author, has completed her new book “A Bear Named Boo”: a light-hearted and potent tale that depicts the compassion and struggles of multiple characters when dealing with communication disorders. “A Bear Named Boo” portrays people who talk via “manual” communication and a bear who tries to learn!

The author abides by the philosophy of Walt Disney in that she would rather entertain children and hope they learn as opposed to teaching children and hoping that they are entertained.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Dr. Sherry Bair’s creative work is the perfect book for children and adults alike!

Byron Bear loves candy! He is tired of hunting for berries and nuts in the forest. Though his friend Gus tries to talk him out of this crazy idea, Byron joins a group of children trick-or-treating. The children think Byron’s costume is terrific and name him Boo after he tries to speak with a mouthful of bubble gum. One of the children in the group, Kate, who dressed like a clown, invites Boo over to her house for hot chocolate and pie. Byron learns that Kate’s mom is deaf and, therefore, all the conversations between she and Kate are in sign language. At the end of the evening, Kate tells Boo that she realizes he is not a boy but rather a bear when she can find no zipper on the back of his costume. They part as friends and promise to get together again next Halloween. Maybe even Gus will join them!

