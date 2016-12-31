Michael Hoard, an oilfield worker, husband, fisherman, devoted writer and author, has completed his new book “A Forsaken Soul”: a disturbing account of good versus evil. This story depicts the chilling journey of the main character as he stimulates the demons inside him to live on.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Michael Hoard’s suspenseful work will leave the reader in awe through the twists and turns of an unsettling fiction plot.

How far would one go to survive?

Convicted of a felony crime, teenager Mike Crawford finds himself in the dark and brutal world of prison life, a world where a caring and compassionate young man is haunted by the memories of life outside and hunted by the predators inside. In learning just what it takes to survive, he awakens the demons lying within.

“A Forsaken Soul”, the debut short story by Michael Hoard, is a story about transformation that will leave readers saddened and shocked.

Richard M of Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, UK states, “A Forsaken Soul” is “Brilliant and brutal! This short story is written by a very special writer with the ability to transport the reader inside the lead character and I couldn't put it down. I just wish it was longer; the best story I have read for many years. Everyone should read this.”

Kayla P. Dugas also speaks to the book’s message saying, “Such a powerful story. The author's words created such a clear picture, I could have been there. I didn't want it to end, and still don't. Please write a follow up story to this!”

