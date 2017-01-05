Point of Reference, a leading provider of customer advocate program solutions, announced Shared Contacts capabilities as part of the two most recent quarterly releases of ReferenceEdge℠, the only customer advocate management application native to Salesforce®. This new capability addresses the needs of specific markets, notably life sciences where a single individual, such as a doctor, may be associated with more than one account. The new functionality enables users to associate an individual contact record to multiple accounts, products, and reference activities without creating duplicate records.

“There is a significant requirement for this capability in areas such as healthcare where individual practitioners may be associated with multiple accounts for different products,” says Darren Smith, CTO of Point of Reference. For example, a doctor may have hospital privileges at several hospitals. All the hospitals may be customers of the same vendor but use different products from that vendor at each facility. That doctor may be able to take reference calls for several products, but only represent a particular hospital for any given product or service. All of this information must be attributed to the contact as well as to the accounts.

“We know this is big for life sciences,” said Smith. “Supporting this level of complexity is another reason Point of Reference is at the forefront of customer advocate initiatives for major companies around the world.”

About Point of Reference®

Since 2003, Point of Reference has been helping companies leverage customer advocates to fuel business growth and fortify brands. With complete perspective and proven execution, we integrate scalable, Salesforce-native technology, content and supplemental program staffing solutions that organize and optimize authentic customer voices. By combining decades of industry expertise along with business-to-business customer reference management solutions, Point of Reference helps its clients orchestrate coordinated reference activities, inject relevant customer references and related content at the critical time in a sales cycle. For more information, visit http://www.point-of-reference.com