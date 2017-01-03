Working with emerging technologies is now part of marketing research. It is important to embrace the future in order to be a part of it.

The most comprehensive survey in the market research industry, the GRIT report is designed to help industry professionals and clients strategize by understanding research buyer and supplier trends and thus guides research business leaders toward engaging with traditional and innovative approaches to gathering research that facilities decision making for their organizations. Civicom was represented by Global Vice President of Marketing Research Services Rebecca West who weighed in on various questions presented by the GRIT Report in her role as a GRIT panel expert.

Perception of Techniques and Approaches

Among one of the topics the webinar discussed from the GRIT survey was the perception of various techniques and approaches. The report conveyed that mobile surveys, online communities, as well as social media and text analytics are the techniques currently in greatest use. The data reflected a more limited interest in experimental methodologies such as neuromarketing, biometric response, facial analysis, telemetry data and virtual reality.

The expert panel agreed however that as technology continues to evolve, so shall the experimentation and adoption of these new tools and techniques. Another possibility, according to Civicom, is that research is indeed being conducted on some of these newer methodologies, but researchers are utilizing more traditional methodologies to get to the data – in other words, traditional methodologies are being used to evaluate the adoption of newer methodologies.

Quality of Data and User Experience

The webinar emphasized that important issues to both clients and suppliers evolve around trust and quality of data, starting with the integrity of research participant panels. Panelists agreed with survey participants that the company that owns or manages the database is the entity most responsible for ensuring the quality of the sample source.

Integrity of the Sample Source

Civicom shared that from a solutions provider standpoint dealing mostly with qualitative, ensuring the quality of the sample source is very critical, as misrecruits can significantly compromise the integrity of a study. In addition, identifying truly qualified respondents for a study becomes a challenge when there are many factors and prerequisites respondents must meet. The other experts weighed in by saying that respondent quality is a shared responsibility between the company that owns the database and the research designer.

Market Research Game Changers

Civicom agreed that Big Data is one of the potential game-changers in the research industry. The experts agreed that to be able to stay relevant alongside Big Data, it is important for market researchers to have the capability to leverage and efficiently utilize integrated data sets. They agreed that Big Data will continue to flourish, along with the possibility of integration with other trends such as artificial intelligence, automation, and attribution analytics, and that the ultimate game changer could be a combination of all of them, as adoption of these technologies continues to rise.

Looking Ahead

As a takeaway, Rebecca West, Global VP of Civicom Marketing Research Services, concluded that marketing research is “changing rapidly,” and utilizing technology has definitely become a significant know-how for a marketing researcher. “The focus is going to be on many of the things that were presented in the GRIT report: automation, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, big data, and analytics. This is the future and it's important to embrace that future in order to be a part of it,” according to Civicom.

Part 1 of the GreenBook GRIT Webinar was held on December 13th. Part 2 of the webinar, Findings from the Q3-Q4 2016 GreenBook Research Industry Trends Report, is scheduled for Thursday, January 5, 2017, at 1 PM ET. Webinar attendees of Part 2 of the GreenBook GRIT webinar will get to dive into more about Big Data, traditional quant, trends impacting corporate researchers, supplier satisfaction, and more. Interested parties may click here to register.

