We anticipate even more growth in 2017 which will continue to evolve with client needs as we continue to deliver effective, intuitive solutions.

TOC Logistics International (TOC), a globally networked logistics leader based in Indianapolis, is expanding its team to increase service offerings and meet customer demand. The company recently hired four new International Specialists and an Air Product Manager. In addition, two team members are transitioning into the Solutions Department as Solutions Analysts. The addition of each new position will extend growth and improve efficiency for the company and its clients.

“The addition of these new hires allows us to expand our physical presence in El Paso, Texas,” said Jennifer Lissman, TOC Logistics International general manager. “We anticipate even more growth in 2017 which will continue to evolve with client need as we continue to deliver effective, intuitive solutions.”

New hires for TOC will increase client retention internationally for their existing client list and increase client growth for new customers seeking alternatives to traditional freight hubs. Recent growth is preceded by TOC’s reputation as an innovative and creative company. TOC’s solutions-driven approach focuses on transparency, optimization and collaboration to build solid client relationships. In 2014, the company was recognized in Global Trade Magazine as a third-party logistics leader.

The two new International Specialists in TOC’s El Paso location are Rocio Gandara and Wilma Mulinelli. “These women will help us strengthen our customer service in the “mountain time” market, and their bilingual skills will support our client base for Mexico,” said Lissman.

In Indianapolis, the two new hires are Ryan McGrath and Thomas Ballard. International Specialists coordinate the domestic and international day-to-day logistics operations, facilitating between the company’s international clients and worldwide agents. Responsibilities involve monitoring logistics operations for domestic, ocean and air cargo movements, as well as providing comprehensive interaction with all parties involved in shipment through detailed reports for customers. The team members’ skills in math, reasoning, technology and verbal and written communication will ensure continual deliverance of quality customer service.

“These women will help us strengthen our customer service in the “mountain time” market, and their bilingual skills will support our client base for Mexico,” said Jennifer Lissman, general manager for TOC.

TOC hired Roberta Kozak as its new Air Product Manager. “The Air Product Manager role will improve our buying power with the airlines. It will allow us to make our rates more competitive as we will be able to remove the middleman on our air exports,” said Lissman.

Additionally, TOC Logistics has transitioned Papa Dieng and Jessica Mansell into new roles as Solutions Analysts. In this position, they will oversee quoting of potential and current clients and negotiate ocean and air contracts. Their responsibilities involve obtaining and negotiating ocean and air rates with carriers, as well as implementing continual improvement initiatives to enhance the performance of the company.

For over a decade, TOC has provided effective, intuitive solutions that exceed client expectations and positively impact their bottom line. The company plans to continue growing in 2017 but has not pinned down exactly which departments to focus on.

For additional information about TOC Logistics International, please visit: http://www.toclogistics.com.

###

About TOC Logistics International: TOC is a rapidly expanding, minority owned, global logistics management organization. They specialize in understanding their client’s business to identify operational efficiency improvements and cost reduction opportunities; and then create unique solutions that address specific challenge areas and ultimately help meet supply chain goals.