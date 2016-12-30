Children who are active and eat healthy are much more likely to live happy, productive and successful lives. “Kids are surrounded by the challenges of sedentary lifestyles and images of unhealthy foods,” says James Overton, physical education teacher from Piscataway, NJ and Fuel Up to Play 60 Program Advisor. “We need to work hard to help them make better choices, both with physical activity and nutritional habits,” he adds.

Students need the support of educators in being able to make healthy nutrition and physical activity changes. Lasting changes happen faster when educators, schools and communities support students in their involvement. Through Fuel Up to Play 60, Program Advisors can serve as guides, role models and champions for healthy kids and healthy schools. In partnership with 130,000 adults, Fuel Up to Play 60 impacts the lives of youth across the nation. Last year millions of students across the country made better food choices and became more physically active during the school day because of the program. Through growing support from students, committed educators and community engagement, Fuel Up to Play 60 continues to build a healthy, high-achieving generation of youth.

About Fuel Up to Play 60

Fuel Up to Play 60 is an in-school nutrition and physical activity program launched by National Football League (NFL) and National Dairy Council (NDC) — itself founded by America’s dairy farmers, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Fuel Up to Play 60 is designed to engage and empower youth to take action for their own health by implementing long-term, positive changes for themselves and their schools. The program additionally encourages youth to consume nutrient-rich foods (low-fat and fat-free dairy, fruits, vegetables and whole grains) and achieve at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day.

Fuel Up to Play 60 is further supported by several health and nutrition organizations: Action for Healthy Kids, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Association/Foundation, National Hispanic Medical Association, National Medical Association and School Nutrition Association. Visit FuelUpToPlay60.com to learn more.

