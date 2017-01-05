Fybr Releases Turnkey Smart City Platform

​Fybr, announces the release of their end-to-end, turnkey IoT solution, specifically designed to make cities, universities and corporate campuses more connected and efficient.

Last year, the US government announced a new “Smart Cities” Initiative that will invest over $160 million in federal research while leveraging more than 25 new technology collaborations to help local communities tackle key challenges such as reducing traffic congestion, fighting crime, fostering economic growth, managing the effects of a changing climate, and improving the delivery of city services. The new initiative is part of the overall commitment to target federal resources to meet local needs and support community-led solutions.

While collecting virtually limitless amounts of information, the Fybr Smart City Platform helps communities not only be more efficient but reduce operating costs and improve the quality of life for citizens, workers and visitors. By focusing on pertinent data points, the Fybr Smart City Platform delivers actionable insights instead of raw data – allowing communities to make PROACTIVE and better decisions- with immediate returns.

"The future of communities is about enabling exceptional experiences with more real-time data. Fybr's Smart City Platform delivers significant benefits to communities, with a better end-to-end experience in a ready to go, turnkey solution. By adopting the platform as a package, communities can reduce technology and financial risk while ensuring system-wide security and performance – all in a package that is more fiscally prudent and easier to implement than other solutions," said Bob Glatz, CEO of Fybr.

"Unlike many competitors, we've spent years developing, refining, and perfecting our system, with thousands of devices deployed in harsh urban environments," added Glatz. With optimized device power management, network architecture, message protocols, and virtual machine learning for wireless, low data-rate, low-power edge devices, the Fybr Smart City Platform is not only reliable and secure but can easily be updated and expanded to meet future demand and needs.

While almost any situation or aspect of a city can be monitored, focusing on transportation, air quality, water management, and lighting, the Fybr Smart City Platform provides communities with the best and fastest opportunity to utilize the internet of things to create change and rapidly see a return on investment. By not only capturing the value of their infrastructure but also maximizing that value across departments, cities can build a Smart City solution that delivers optimal operational, financial and social outcomes.

About Fybr

Fybr is a leading end-to-end IoT platform provider, delivering smart data and advanced analytics to solve community-based issues, such as transportation, power, parking, and water management – all while improving safety and quality of life for customers worldwide. Fybr's bespoke technology makes urban life easier for residents and visitors while making cities, universities and corporate campuses more efficient and reducing their carbon footprint.

Headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri Fybr has deployments across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. With IoT solutions managing nearly 3 billion sensor events in cities, universities, and corporate campuses in North America and Europe, Fybr provides real-time community data, analytics, and other IoT applications, to cities, universities, corporate campuses, parking operators, utility providers and agricultural operations.