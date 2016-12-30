Alicia Keys Envisions an End to AIDS in Mediaplanet’s “Empowering Africa” Campaign

Africa contains 16% of the world’s population, and has over 30% of the world’s remaining natural resources, yet it is also the poorest and most underdeveloped continent. The concern now needs to be on helping Africa build stronger communities and provide better access basic resources, so the aid can continue to grow and develop into self-sustaining societies.

This campaign will educate and inspire action ranging from making donations to volunteering to supporting the organizations that are out there fighting to help the people of Africa make their communities more resilient. Mediaplanet has come together with an exciting roster of leaders in the industry to share inspiring stories about the people of Africa, the progress that has been made and what still needs to happen.

Alicia Keys discusses her organization Keep a Child Alive, and the work that they’ve done over the past 10+ years to help eradicate the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Africa. “I was so frustrated by this injustice. It was painful to think that just because you were born into a certain economic circumstance you weren't valuable enough to deserve to live,” said Keys. “Now there are 18.2 million people on treatment, and I'm proud to say my organization Keep a Child Alive has been a part of this movement.”

The print component of “Empowering Africa” is distributed within the Friday edition of USA Today, with a circulation of approximately 250,000 copies and an estimated readership of 750,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.

This edition of “Empowering Africa” was made possible with the support of the African Wildlife Foundation, CARE, Kofi Annan Foundation, Charity:Water, UN Foundation, USAID, Alicia Keys, Safe Blood for Africa, Huawei, GAdventures, ONE, Islamic Relief Foundation, DSM, Water and Sanitation for the Urban Poor, Days for Girls, SEEP, and the Hunger Project.

