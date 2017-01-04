Our clients will now have an even larger platform to define groundbreaking experiences and breakthrough digital products.

Design firm MU/DAI promoted two vice presidents to C-suite positions. Patrick DiMichele, former VP of experience design, is now chief experience officer, while Dwayne Stoltz, prior VP and general manager, is now chief operating officer.

As CXO, DiMichele will oversee the growth and development of MU/DAI’s expanding practice and build high-performance, problem-solving design teams in the company’s Chicago, Austin, and Los Angeles offices. In leading MU/DAI’s experience design practice, he will partner with clients to create innovative digital products and services.

In DiMichele’s 20-year career, he has led highly successful engagements for Fortune 500 clients in a variety of industries, including insurance, financial services, healthcare, travel, retail, and e-commerce. Before joining MU/DAI, he headed the interaction design practice at Manifest, the largest independent design firm in the Midwest. He also served as a consultant to education institutions, establishing best practices for using the web to recruit students, engage alumni, and nurture donors. Clients included Princeton University, Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, Yale Law School, and the College of William & Mary.

Outside the office, DiMichele frequently speaks at conferences on the topic of user experience. He has also taught graduate students in DePaul University’s Human Computer Interaction program and has served as a design fellow on the 2014 and 2016 UX for Good annual challenges.

As COO, Stoltz will drive growth and scale through domestic and international partnerships and increase MU/DAI’s delivery capabilities. His focus is on program and product management in the customer service space. His proven ability in driving teams to successfully deliver against client expectations, fiscal probability, product road maps, and organizational objectives has been instrumental in MU/DAI’s success.

Stoltz brings expertise in managing large operations in global environments. He has an extensive track record in selling and delivering award-winning design and technically complex mobile, desktop, and web solutions. Stoltz has overseen more than 500 projects and has extensive software development knowledge, including agile/scrum and lead product development.

“I could not imagine a better management team for our firm,” says Shanon Marks, MU/DAI founder and president. “Patrick and Dwayne deliver the exceptional standard of operational and design expertise our clients rely on. Our clients will now have an even larger platform to define groundbreaking experiences and breakthrough digital products.”

About MU/DAI

MU/DAI is a design firm uncovering, assembling, and advancing innovative ideas that solve complex business challenges. It transforms ideas into experiences and makes technology more effective and useful. For more information, please follow MU/DAI on Twitter @mudaidesign.