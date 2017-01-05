We wanted our new website to reflect that we are a forward thinking company that remains committed to unprecedented client service, exceptional patient experience, innovative technology and best-in-industry results,” said Doug Lucente, CEO of PROMEDICAL

PROMEDICAL, a national healthcare revenue cycle management company that provides third-party liability solutions including workers' compensation and motor vehicle accident billing announced the launch of a new, redesigned version of its website, http://www.promedllc.com.

The new site has a more current look and provides a more literal user experience for visiting patients, clients and those looking to learn about PROMEDICAL’s services. The new face of the brand continues to reflect PROMEDICAL’s commitment to innovation, quality, and exceptional client service.

“We wanted our new website to reflect that we are a forward thinking company that remains committed to unprecedented client service, exceptional patient experience, innovative technology and best-in-industry results,” said Doug Lucente, CEO of PROMEDICAL. “It is so important that our brand represents the value of a client partnership with PROMEDICAL and the level of expertise and proprietary technology that comes with it.”

“The new site provides a more literal user experience and it is also fully responsive with mobile devices, making it easy to navigate on a wide range of web browsers and operating systems. We believe that mobile data capture provides a better patient experience and an expedited claim resolution. Our goal is to enhance the usability and accessibility for our clients and their patients.” said Doug Lucente.

For additional information on the new website or any other PROMEDICAL related information, please contact Helen Chiasson (helen.chiasson(at)promedllc(dot)com) or visit http://www.promedllc.com.

About PROMEDICAL:

PROMEDICAL, a national healthcare revenue cycle management company. Known for innovation, quality, and exceptional client service PROMEDICAL provides third party liability solutions including workers' compensation and motor vehicle accident billing.

PROMEDICAL was founded in 1995, is headquartered in Greater Boston and serves clients nationally.