The Enclave at Winslow Coming Soon

Kali Road, LLC has announced that its newest rental community, The Enclave at Winslow, a collection of 105 luxury townhomes, will be opening in March 2017.

Located on a private street across from Winslow Township Elementary 4, The Enclave at Winslow includes a 36-acre setting that features expansive green space and preserved woodlands with walking trails. All homes include rear patios with privacy fences that overlook woods or open space, and an attached garage. Small buildings with four to five homes offer a close-knit community feel.

“The Enclave at Winslow will offer Camden County renters the opportunity to enjoy a spacious home in a serene, natural setting for the same price they would pay for a two-bedroom apartment in a more densely populated area,” said Jim Donnelly, Marketing Manager of Kali Road, LLC. “Exterior homes feature three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, starting at $1,945 per month. Interior homes have two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and a loft, starting at $1,795 per month.”

The townhomes feature open floor plans with nine-foot first floor ceilings. Residents will benefit from conveniences like in-home laundry and private garage entries. Designer kitchens include 42” Shaker-style cabinetry, granite countertops, glass backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.

Each home will have an ENERGY STAR™ high efficiency rating. High quality insulation, windows with Low-E, argon-filled glass and screens, 96 percent high efficiency central heating and 15 SEER air conditioning with automatic setback thermostats keep temperatures regulated efficiently. Homes also benefit from a tankless hot water heater and Whirlpool® ENERGY STAR™ appliances, including a self-cleaning gas range, dishwasher, microwave vented to the exterior, refrigerator with ice maker, garbage disposal, washer and gas dryer.

“At Kali Road, LLC, we are dedicated to using the latest energy efficient technologies,” said Donnelly. “Not only do our residents benefit from a natural setting, they can rest assured that their home uses systems that preserve the environment.”

The Enclave at Winslow is located close to shopping and restaurants at The Shoppes at Crossed Keys, Heritage Plaza and Whitman Square Shopping Centers. Entertainment can be found in nearby Philadelphia and Atlantic City. Wharton State Forest and several area golf courses offer outdoor recreation, while commuters will enjoy convenient access to the Atlantic City Expressway, Route 42, Route 295 and train service.

“Our residents enjoy a serene neighborhood that’s only minutes from everything Winslow has to offer,” said Donnelly. “Within two miles of our community, you’ll find convenient shops including Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Wawa, ShopRite and Acme, plus countless restaurants and two movie theaters.”

The Enclave at Winslow is located at 540 Kali Road in Winslow, NJ. To learn more, visit EnclaveAtWinslow.com and join our VIP list to receive the latest updates.