The full line of CHERRY POS keyboards, smart card readers, innovative mouse and keyboard solutions, and security devices will be on display, along with the newest addition to the CHERRY family: a full line of encryptable MSR keyboards. The hallmarks of CHERRY computer input solutions include a broad portfolio, high quality, available inventory and competitive prices. CHERRY customers become satisfied partners.

Our encryptable MSR keyboards will give you the confidence of a safe and secure POS transaction protecting our VARs, dealers and other channel partners, as well as their customers. CHERRY professionals will be glad to schedule a personal demonstration so you can observe a side-by-side comparison of a non-secure and secure credit card transaction. At CHERRY, we not only provide solutions, we demonstrate their unique performance attributes.

The National Retail Federation describes this convention as “Retail's BIG Show” - the NRF's flagship industry event held annually in New York City for retail professionals. The three day event offers unparalleled education, collegial networking, and an enormous EXPO Hall full of technologies and solutions. Over 33,000 attended last year and more are expected to attend this year’s event.

Evaluation units can be made available to qualified recipients by contacting Dale Ludwig, Product Marketing Manager. Please refer to his contact information below.

About CHERRY

Cherry Americas LLC, with its headquarters in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, USA, is part of a global leader in manufacturing of computer input devices with a focus on POS, desktop, industrial, healthcare, and IT security markets. CHERRY leads in the manufacturing of switches used in mechanical keyboards for markets such as performance PC gaming.

