A recent USA Today article predicts the number of cyber threats to increase in 2017, which is why MasteryTCN™ made it a priority to publish four new training courses on data security compliance. These new titles feature video produced by new content partner, IT University Online.

“The demand for cyber security training continues to grow,” says Jeff Holth, MasteryTCN’s Channel Partner Program Manager. “We are delighted to welcome IT University Online as a new partner to help us grow our library of cyber security training.”

These new courses present strategies to employees to protect sensitive information and prevent data breaches. The lessons cover topics such as, device security, avoiding accidental disclosures, ways data breaches occur, data encryption, data destruction, issues with public networks, and more.

These courses have been published on MasteryTCN’s courseware platform, which means users benefit from the ability to train on every device, including smartphones, tablets, desktops, and laptops. All MasteryTCN courses are compatible with any SCORM Learning Management System.

About IT University Online

IT University Online is the leader in providing online IT training courses. We build our curriculum using proven educational concepts and sound instructional design principles to create the highest quality courses in the IT training field. IT University employs only the industry's finest instructors and course developers to create courses and certification preparation materials unrivaled in the marketplace. With a passion for technology and a focus on being the first company to bring new technology courses to market, IT University strives and succeeds in always providing its student with the tools needed to succeed at the highest possible level and raise the benchmark in today's IT industry.

About Mastery TCN™

Mastery TCN™ is the e-learning industry’s first Training Content Network. Mastery partners with leading video content providers to co-produce the largest, standardized, workplace e-learning resource library available. MasteryTCN™ then partners with HR Cloud Service providers to help employers obtain high-quality training resources through the vendors they already prefer. In this way Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.