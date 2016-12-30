Fred E. Karlinsky, shareholder in the Fort Lauderdale and Tallahassee offices of international law firm Greenberg Traurig P.A., spoke at the 20th Annual Insurance Forum held in Chicago, IL on Nov. 4. Karlinsky’s presentation, titled “Cyber Risk Analysis,” provided an overview of emerging developments in cybersecurity regulation and litigation, as well as how insurance companies are analyzing and addressing these risks in the insurance market.

The Insurance Forum is a national event attended by many senior insurance industry stakeholders. Speakers include several insurance commissioners and their senior staff members, as well as industry representatives from the private sector.

Karlinsky is Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig's Insurance Regulatory and Transactions Practice Group and a shareholder within the Government Law & Policy Group. He represents insurers, reinsurers, and a wide variety of other insurance-related entities on their regulatory, transactional, corporate and governmental affairs matters. As a recognized authority on insurance regulatory and compliance issues, Karlinsky has held leadership positions in many insurance trade organizations, led many industry-driven legislative and regulatory initiatives, and is a sought after thought leader who has spoken and presented papers to insurance executives and governmental officials, both nationally and internationally.

Karlinsky received a bachelor's degree from the University of Miami and a Juris Doctorate from the Florida State University College of Law, where he currently serves as an Adjunct Professor of Law.

