PROMEDICAL, a national healthcare revenue cycle management company that provides third-party liability solutions including workers' compensation and motor vehicle accident billing, is pleased to announce the hiring of Roze Seale as Regional Vice President of Sales, Southeast territory.

Roze joins the PROMEDICAL team managing the Southeast region territory, working remotely from Mobile, AL. She is a healthcare industry veteran with extensive experience understanding the challenges faced by healthcare providers and developing innovative solutions to meet those needs. “Roze is an excellent fit for PROMEDICAL as we continue to expand nationally. She has the skills and knowledge to understand where we can support healthcare providers. We are committed to providing unprecedented customized client service, innovative technology and unparalleled results,” said Doug Lucente, CEO of PROMEDICAL.

“I am so pleased to join the PROMEDICAL team and know we can be a strong partner providing exceptional technology and expertise to the Southeast market. PROMEDICAL has a twenty year history of success providing industry defining solutions,” said Roze Seale.

For additional information on Roze Seale or any other PROMEDICAL related information, please contact Helen Chiasson (helen.chiasson(at)promedllc(dot)com) or visit http://www.promedllc.com.

About PROMEDICAL:

PROMEDICAL, a national healthcare revenue cycle management company. Known for innovation, quality, and exceptional client service PROMEDICAL provides third party liability solutions including workers' compensation and motor vehicle accident billing.

PROMEDICAL was founded in 1995, is headquartered in Greater Boston and serves clients nationally.