"My 40-Year Courtroom Journey from Rookie Prosecutor to Veteran Criminal Trial Judge"

New York Justice: My 40-Year Courtroom Journey from Rookie Prosecutor to Veteran Criminal Trial Judge is the new memoir published by Boulevard Books. A gripping account of the inner workings of criminal court in NYC, it aims to entertain and inform the reader via an inside look into the reality of being a judge in New York City.

New York Justice is the story of Judge Goldberg's courtroom journey from rookie prosecutor in the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office to one of New York's most experienced criminal trial judges. As a new prosecutor right out of law school, Judge Goldberg made his share of mistakes, which are recounted with humor and self-deprecation. The stories of his criminal trials and appeals reveal an inside look into how a young lawyer confronts the variety of legal, ethical, and practical problems in these cases from the rare dual perspective of a prosecutor who did both trials and appeals.

Boulevard Books is an educational publishing company for the 21st century. Founded in 2010 by Avi Gvili, it aims to bring the best writers across the globe to a greater audience.