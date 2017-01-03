We selected the Dialogic BorderNet 4000 because of its state-of-the-art GUI, advanced routing capabilities, and because its SIP interworking tools allowed us to meet our operational cost goals.

Dialogic, a cloud-optimized applications and infrastructure solutions provider for service providers, enterprises, and developers, announced today that Xfone, a leading provider of telecommunication and internet services in Israel, has chosen Dialogic's BorderNet 4000 as the interconnection Session Border Controller (SBC) for international and wholesale voice networks.

The Dialogic® BorderNet™ 4000 SBC provides a highly-scalable IP interconnect platform that supports advanced flexible routing capabilities and transcoding. The advanced SIP interworking tools built into the platform are able to lower operational costs and improve service delivery time because they streamline the complex task of interworking different IP networks and services.

“We selected the Dialogic BorderNet 4000 because of its state-of-the-art GUI, advanced routing capabilities, and because its SIP interworking tools allowed us to meet our operational cost goals,” said Mr. Boaz Lowenstein CTO at Xfone. “Also, as our traffic expands, we know the BorderNet4000 will scale with us.”

“Xfone is focused on providing high quality voice services for its growing base of subscribers,” noted Jim Machi, Senior VP of Product Management and Marketing at Dialogic. “We are pleased that they have chosen the Dialogic BorderNet 4000 SBC, and we are eager to help them continue to innovate in order to achieve their business goals."

About Xfone

XFONE 018 Ltd. offers telecommunication services in Israel. The company offers international calling services (post and pre-paid). It also offers Digital Subscriber Line Services (DSL) and cable connectivity over the internet as an Internet Service Provider (ISP)

About Dialogic

Dialogic is a leading cloud-optimized solutions provider for real-time communications media, applications, and infrastructure to service providers, enterprises, and developers around the globe. Based in Parsippany, NJ with offices worldwide, Dialogic helps 48 of the world’s top 50 mobile operators, and nearly 3,000 application developers build and deploy on agile networks. Learn more about how Dialogic is enabling agility by following us on Twitter @Dialogic, and visiting http://www.dialogic.com and the Dialogic Blog for the latest industry news, trends and advice.

