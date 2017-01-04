Red Bank Maxillofacial Surgical Center Earns Accreditation

The Certificate of Accreditation signifies that we at the Maxillofacial Surgery Center for Excellence hold an uncompromising commitment to incorporating the utmost level of care for our patients every day.

Maxillofacial Surgery Center for Excellence has achieved accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). Accreditation distinguishes this outpatient surgical center for maxillofacial surgery from other outpatient facilities by assuring provision of the highest quality of care to patients as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.

Status as an accredited organization means Maxillofacial Surgery Center for Excellence has met nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality health care set by AAAHC. About 5,000 ambulatory health care organizations across the United States are accredited by AAAHC. Not all ambulatory health care organizations seek accreditation, and not all that undergo the rigorous on-site survey process are granted accreditation.

“We believe our patients deserve the best,” stated Kayvon Haghighi, DDS, MD, FACS, of Maxillofacial Surgery Center for Excellence. “Our Certificate of Accreditation demonstrates that AAAHC, an independent, not-for-profit organization, has closely examined our facility and procedures. It means we as an organization care enough about our patients to strive for the highest level of care possible.”

Ambulatory health care organizations seeking accreditation by AAAHC undergo an extensive self-assessment and on-site survey by AAAHC expert surveyors – physicians, nurses, and administrators who are actively involved in ambulatory health care. The survey is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization improve its care and services. “Going through the exacting accreditation process challenged my staff and me to find better ways to serve our patients. Our AAACH accreditation is a continuous reminder of our responsibility to constantly strive to improve the quality of care we provide,” said Dr. Haghighi. “The Certificate of Accreditation signifies that we at the Maxillofacial Surgery Center for Excellence hold an uncompromising commitment to incorporating the utmost level of care for our patients every day,” said Dr. Haghighi. “Every member of our staff is devoted to not only meeting these high standards, but exceeding them,” he added.

The Maxillofacial Surgery Center for Excellence specializes in pediatric and adult reconstructive facial surgery that changes lives. Reconstructive facial surgery aids in restoring function, improving range of motion, and making patients feel better. Kayvon Haghighi, DDS, MD, FACS and his staff, provide an array of surgical measures that may offer predictable results and permanent solutions to patient concerns. Maxillofacial Surgery Center for Excellence, 276 Broad Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701. 732-530-1110. http://www.njfacialsurgery.com.

The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, founded in 1979, is the leader in ambulatory health care accreditation with more than 5,000 organizations accredited nationwide. AAAHC accredits a variety of organizations including, ambulatory surgery centers, office-based surgery centers, endoscopy centers, student health centers, military health care clinics, and large medical and dental practices. AAAHC serves as an advocate for the provision of high-quality health care through the development of nationally recognized standards and through its survey and accreditation programs. AAAHC accreditation is recognized as a symbol of quality by third-party payers, medical organizations, liability insurance companies, state and federal agencies and the public.