In an end of year message to employees and stockholders, Steve Roemerman, CEO of Lone Star Analysis said, “2016 was marked by new offerings and diverse customers.”

Lone Star launched AnalyticsOS(sm) for real-time predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions; in particular, for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT). 2016 marked first revenue for AOS. Channel partners joined us for AOS offerings including AOS Architect, an environment to create and test IoT applications, AOS Edge, a run-time environment for IoT applications on edge gateways and servers, and (soon) AOS Enterprise, a run-time environment for cloud and core servers. More about AOS can be found at http://lone-star.com/products/analyticsos-suite/.

Lone Star saw Competitive Differentiation revenue growth thanks to unique economic competition analytics. We offer competitive intelligence and use our “11 Questions” strategic pricing evaluation. Lone Star’s competition simulation tool, TruPredict™ accurately models the behaviors and biases of all the buyers and sellers in a competition. It uses advanced methods, including Game Theory, and Prospect Theory. TruPredict has been used on dozens of Price to Win engagements with impressive accuracy. Our clients won a number of important competitions in 2016. More about Competitive Differentiation is found at http://lone-star.com/solutions/competitive-differntation/

Our business in Performance Optimization (http://lone-star.com/solutions/performance-optimization/ ) expanded to include the use of pre-existing solutions, licensed for rapid deployment, augmenting our existing tech-enabled service offerings. Offering licensed solutions in seven industrial areas expanded our offerings and opened channels to include thought leading channel partners. This line of business is the leading user of TruNavigator® and we expect AOS deployments in 2017.

Lone Star has always been noted for our ability to master complex systems. Our Program & Systems Advisory offerings reflect these skills, and represent a 2017 growth opportunity. Complexity of technological systems is increasing. The world is becoming more interconnected and interactive. Developing and testing products in this environment is difficult. But Lone Star has extensive experience in complex hardware, software, and systems development and a track record delivering programs meeting goals on time and on budget. http://lone-star.com/solutions/program-systems-advisory/

All four lines of business are built on complex systems engineering. Three offer “digital twins” or, simulations for analytics of reality. Two have established channel partners to expand our market reach.

2017 looks to be a great year.

