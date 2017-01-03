RAM Mounts GDS dock with USB Type-C support. IntelliSkin and GDS ruggedize mobile devices so they can be effectively used in any enterprise setting. When paired with the HP Elite x3, we are creating a powerful and durable mobile solution for business workflows in the field.

Today, RAM® Mounts announces the upcoming availability of IntelliSkin™ for the HP Elite x3 mobile device. This, along with new GDS® docks from RAM Mounts, ushers in the latest version of the new standard for docking, charging and protecting mobile devices.

RAM Mounts also announced the newest vehicle and desktop docks with support for USB Type-C enabled devices such as the powerful Elite x3 will be available soon. The new GDS docks enable up to 480 mbps of data transfer speed and multiple charging profiles. The docks also support high-definition video streaming through the docking system using technologies such as Microsoft Continuum. USB Type-C support means that GDS works with any mobile device platform including iOS, Android and now Windows Mobile.

“Business mobile needs change fast and companies need to evolve with the technology,” said Aaron Hersey, Vice President of Marketing at RAM Mounts. “IntelliSkin and GDS ruggedize mobile devices so they can be effectively used in any enterprise setting. When paired with the HP Elite x3, we are creating a powerful and durable mobile solution for business workflows in the field.”

IntelliSkin is a protective device case which features an integrated connector molded directly into the case. This prevents damage to the device’s charging port from repetitious docking. On the exterior of the case are standardized, rugged docking contacts designed for repetitive docking. These contacts make docking and charging extremely simple and robust, enabling the device to be charged and connected using any GDS docking station.

IntelliSkin is designed to work with GDS Technology™. GDS sets a new standard by creating a uniform platform for connecting a variety of portable devices with power and data regardless of make and model. Plus, it offers docking stations with scalability as smartphone and tablet manufacturers introduce next-generation devices.

“The IntelliSkin and GDS platform enables the next generation of mobile worker,” said Keith Hartsfield, Vice President, Mobility, HP. “By creating a platform that goes from home to office to work truck to airplane and beyond, IntelliSkin and the Elite x3 give businesses the way to integrate complete mobility across their entire operation.”

About RAM Mounts

RAM Mounts is a division of National Products, Inc. (NPI). NPI manufactures a wide selection of mounting solutions that enables the use of mobile devices including phones, tablets, cameras, GPS units and telematics systems. NPI offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Seattle.

The company offers a diverse set of manufacturing capabilities which results in the ability to efficiently manufacture quality products in the USA. In-house design staff and rapid prototyping capabilities help NPI quickly engineer and produce quality products for the ever-changing electronics market. With rubber injection, metal fabrication, and composite injection molding as well as a die casting facility, NPI has become the leading commercial electronics mounting provider in the world. Learn more about RAM Mounts and GDS technology at rammount.com.